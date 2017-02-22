NOSTALGIA: 1992 Jed-Forest RFC

As Scotland prepared for Lansdowne Road, their enthusiastic supports were also getting ready for occasion, this week in 1992.

Members of Jed-Forest RFC were one of many Borders parties crossing the Irish Sea for the international Five Nations fixture.

Back row, from left - Paul Douglas, Gregor McKechnie, Donald Miller, Roddy McCraw, Kevin Liddle, Craig Thomson, Grant Farquharson and Brian Law. Front - Martin Anderson, Michael Yule, Steven Hume, Charlie Bird and John Pringle. Scotland defeated Ireland 18-10 thanks to tries from Andy Nicol and Tony Stanger and kicks from Gavin Hastings.

