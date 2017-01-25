NOSTALGIA: 1992 Cross-country Championships

This week in 1992, Teviotdale Harriers had one of their most successful days.

They swept aside the opposition in four of the six categories in the Lochcarron- sponsored East of Scotland Cross-Country Championships staged at Galashiels. The Teries came away with three team trophies, and individual trophy, 13 gold medals, the veteran’s medal and a bronze medal.

George Meikle, Gala Harriers president and course convener, said: “We were fortunate in having perfect weather making for a drier course than normal at this time of year. In the three East Championships we have hosted in the past four years, Saturday’s event was the biggest. The athletes had nothing but praise for the course itself.”

