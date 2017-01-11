NOSTALGIA: 1992 Calcutta Cup call-up

In 1992, 25 years ago, Graham Marshall was celebrating his Five Nations call-up with first year pupils from the Selkirk High School.

He gained his fifth cap in a revenge clash with the Auld Enemy joining newcomer David McIvor of Edinburgh Accies in filling the huge void left by the retirals of Messrs Calder and Jeffrey.

This was the Selkirk School head of physical education’s first appearance in a Five Nations clash and he couldn’t wait to run-out before a packed house at Murrayfield. “I’m taking this as my first real cap as it’s such an important Five Nations clash. But that’s not taking away from the matches I’ve played in.”

Send us your nostalgia photographs to southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk