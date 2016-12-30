­NOSTALGIA: 1991 Chess Champs

This week in 1991, Philiphaugh Community School in Selkirk took top honours in the Bank of Scotland Chess Championships at Galashiels’ Focus Centre.

The competition was contested by 18 schools, divided into three pools of six, who played each other in teams of four.

The section winners and runners-up were Philiphaugh, Stow, Langlee, Lilliesleaf and St Boswells. The winners from Philiphaugh are pictured here in the front row. They are Careen Redman, Michael Douglas, Michael Brown and Sam McLean.

The team, who gave up their lunch breaks to practice, were presented with the Bank of Scotland Quaich by Ian Hewet, the local branch manager.