NOSTAGLIA: Selkirk arts week 1992

Selkirk High School’s ‘Arts Week’ saw pupils brimming with culture this week in 1992.

Deputy rector Alan Gray said one of the highlights of the week was the workshops given by the King’s Own Scottish Borderers Band. He said: “This brought a good response from the pupils, particularly the younger ones, and quite a few parents have been dropping in, although many of the workshops and exhibitions have been mainly pupil-orientated.” Our old photograph shows Corporal Gordon Dykes of the 1st Battalion KOSB Band giving young pupils Derek Riddle and Louise Cain a tuba lesson at the start of the week long festival.

