Jedforest Hunt keeps Boxing Day tradition alive

The Jedforest Hunt held its traditional meet in Denholm on Boxing Day, attracting a large crowd of supporters.

Around 30 riders of all ages met at the green to take part in the hunt around the Ruberslaw area and enjoy a meet outside the village’s Fox and Hounds Inn.

Bottoms up for Victoria Cuthbert and Serena Dale at the Denholm Hunt.

Hunt secretary Jennie Pole said: “We had a great turnout both mounted and on foot.

“It was certainly good to see some decent weather after the last few years.

“It was also great to see so many new faces supporting the tradition and a big turnout of people just watching.”

The event raised £148 for the Hunt Staff Benefit Society.

Dorrit Moon, Sue Phipps and Jeremy Moon.

The Jedforest Hunt will hold its next hunt on Hogmanay, a day earlier than normal due to New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday this winter.

Although they will not hunt, the hounds will still be taken to Bonchester Bridge on Sunday to maintain tradition.

and allow visitors to enjoy the annual spectacle and social gathering in the Horse and Hound.

Countryside Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner added: “Hundreds of thousands of people came out today to support their local hunts, whilst hundreds of thousands more were shooting, racing, fishing and enjoying the best of our countryside. Boxing Day is a wonderful celebration of our rural way of life and will ever remain so.”