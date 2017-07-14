Hundreds flock to Ancrum to welcome Callant Brodie

Jethart Callant Brodie Irvine concluded his rides to the town’s surrounding communities last Wednesday evening when he led more than 85 followers to Ancrum.

Jethart Callant Brodie Irvine concluded his rides to the town’s surrounding communities last Wednesday evening when he led more than 85 followers to Ancrum.

The massed bands lead the cavalcade into Anrcum.

There he was accompanied into the village by Hannah Munro, who joined him in laying a wreath at the war memorial in front of hundreds of supporters lining the main street and village green. Hannah went on to address those supporters alongside Ancrum residents Stuart Nimmo and Rosemary Grieve, each welcoming the cavalcade and its followers to the village.

After dancing a reel with Ancrum Primary School pupils, the callant led the cavalcade safe in again and paid tribute to townsfolk as he greeted supporters from the Market Place for the last time.

He told his cavalcade: “You have been exceptional, and I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to meet you all.”

He added: “To the people of Jethart. Your support has been overwhelming. It really does mean the world to me.

Danielle Hogg with Jessica and Sophie Wood.

“There would be no Jethart Festival were if not for all of you here tonight, and it is you that makes the festival so special. You have helped to make the last two weeks the most important and memorable of my life.”

“I have been most humbled to have followed in the footsteps of great men and by the support you have given to my henchmen and I. I have had the time of my life.”

Pip Brandon leads a group of riders back into Jedburgh at the foot of High Street.