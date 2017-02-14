How to get your FREE Subway sandwich this Valentine’s Day...

It’s the day of love, and one fast food chain is marking it with a very special giveaway.

Subway stores across the UK are celebrating Customer Appreciation Day today (Tuesday) and there’s a free 6-inch sub on offer...

All you have to do is order a large dispensed drink or 500ml bottle of water and you’ll be given a 6-inch Sub of your choice – for free!

Stores in Hawick, Galashiels, Carluke and Lanark are all taking part in the special one-day offer.

For a full list of participating stores across the UK, click here.