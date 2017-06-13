Edinburgh Airport named among the world’s worst

Edinburgh Airport has been named as the fifth worst airport in the world according to a survey from AirHelp.

To assess airports, AirHelp examined data from December 22, 2016 to March 20, 2017 taking into account delayed and cancelled flights, quality and service ratings taken from Skytrax rankings, and social media sentiment analysis.

Three British airports made it into the top ten with London Gatwick, Manchester and Edinburgh being the worst in the UK. Heathrow was the top ranked airport in the UK.

Edinburgh Airport were critical of the survey and the scoring system implimented.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “We don’t think that this so called AirHelp score helps anyone.

“It’s wrong and we don’t recognise the figures given or agree with the weighting.

“Our passengers and airlines tell us how we’re performing and we’ll continue to work hard at giving the best service we can, measuring our performance and listening to make sure we get better.”

The study was carried out at 76 airports across the world and also looked to establish the best airline.

Marius Fermi, UK Country Manager at AirHelp said: “It’s important – now more so than ever – that passenger service is a top priority of both airlines and airports, ensuring they receive the experience they deserve, so it’s fantastic to see that Singapore is setting the standard for customer-first service.

“It’s disappointing, then, that British airports like Edinburgh are landing at the bottom of the global list – providing passengers with lower than average quality and service, more flight delays and cancellations than others, and low-levels of positive social media engagement. Airports and airlines should take note ahead of the travel rush this summer.”

Flybe came in 22nd, while Ryanair and Monarch featured in the bottom five of the rankings which measure on-time performance, quality of service and how well airlines process claims for compensation.

The top ranked carrier in the world was Singapore Airlines, with Bulgaria Air bringing up the rear.