Castle gears up for classic car festival

More than 1,000 vintage motors will rally round Lauder’s Thirlestane Castle next month marking the 45th anniversary of its annual classic car festival.

The castle’s historic motoring extravaganza, organised by the Galashiels-based Borders Vintage Automobile Club, is expected to attract around 7,000 people on Sunday, June 4.

Celebrating the Great British car this year, motoring enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see a 102-year-old Vauxhall Prince Henry Sports Torpedo, a model regarded as the world’s first-ever sports car.

The festival will also feature vintage cars from Aston Martin, Morgan and Triumph.

Organisers say the event, sponsored this year by Borders-based JRW Accountants for the first time, will have something for everyone.

The day will include a craft and gift fair, gun-dog displays, a dancing troupe and a steel band.

JRW partner Kevin Ferguson said: “As one of the longest-running and best-loved events in not just the Borders but in the whole of Scotland, we are honoured to have the opportunity to be the principal sponsor on such a prestigious occasion.

“JRW have ourselves a proud Borders heritage, and for our firm to be associated with the historic motoring extravaganza makes perfect sense for us both here in the local community and further afield. We look forward to another hugely successful event for the Borders Vintage Automobile Club on June 4 at Thirlestane Castle and look forward to meeting many of you then.”

There will also be the chance to take a 10-mile ride in your dream car by simply making a donation to charity.

The festival will also feature motorbikes, as well as steam and military vehicles.

Tickets, costing £10 for adults, can be bought at www.borderevents.com

Children under 16 go free.