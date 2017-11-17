Caroline is Selkirk’s personality of the year

A Selkirk businesswoman has been named the town’s personality of the year.

Selkirk-born and bred Caroline Penman, co-owner of the town’s Liberty Star shop and post office, has been presented with the annual James Oliver Memorial Award.

The married mother of two is currently co-ordinator of Selkirk’s illuminations and Christmas parade committee, chairwoman of its streetscape project and chamber of trade and the driving force behind the new town guide.

Caroline said: “A community is only as good as those who become involved in it, and there are so many passionate individuals who put their heart and soul into making this wee toon great that I am blown away by their generosity and support.”

The award was presented by Selkirk Merchant Company master David Heard.