Can you find their owners?

The Selkirk Ex-Soldiers Association and the Selkirk and Ettrick Forest Branch of the Royal British Legion will hold a coffee morning tomorrow (Saturday).

The event, during which the annual poppy appeal will be launched, will take place in St Joseph’s Church Hall, from 10am to noon.

Entry costs £1,50 and the usual raffle and tombola stalls will be on show, and Ex-soldiers merchandise will be on sale, while there will be an opportunity to renew your Legion Scotland membership.

Wreaths for Remembrance Sunday can also be paid for on the day and collected by the organisations that have ordered wreaths.

And tickets for the Remembrance Sunday lunch (costing £7 each) will also be on sale. However, organisers ask if you could tender the exact amount in cash for these.

The organisers would also like your help in tracing the rightful owners of the medals and documents shown on this page.

If anyone can help with any of these, please contact David Deacon, chairman of the Ex-Soldiers Association by email on daviddeacon666@hotmail.co.uk