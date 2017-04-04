Artwork in bid to help refugees

A painting produced by a Peebles-based artist while appearing on a Sky Arts TV series will help feed refugees after reaching nearly £1,600 at auction.

Moy Mackay from Peebles appeared on last November’s Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year during which her piece titled Palladian Bridge, Stowe, after the bridge in Buckinghamshire, was produced during the final of her heat.

Palladian Bridge, Stowe, by Moy Mackay.

The unique ‘felted painting’, created using merino fleece fibres in place of paint to create the soft textures and intricate details, sold for £1,550 to Edinburgh-based Rena Young.

The money raised through the online auction has been donated to the Refugee Community Kitchen to provide food for refugees in European camps.

50-year-old Moy, who trained at the Glasgow School of Art, said: “I chose to auction this particular piece because it’s just quite special in terms of the competition. It was something that a lot of people will have seen and that has had quite a lot of exposure, making it more special than others.

“The charity has a special meaning to me as the money is going towards something close to people’s hearts. My mum and my sons have gone and helped out at camps in Calais so they know first hand what is going on in these situations.

“It’s just really heart breaking when you do know what’s going on in these places.”

Based in Calais and Dunkirk, it was founded in 2015 by Paula Gallardo, Sam Jones, Steve Bedlam and Jamie Mac who have been working to feed refugees every day since.

Paula said: “We have been cooking for up to 3,000 people a day and to be able to do that we have been relying solely on donations and volunteers. The money is also spent on buying bulk foods such as tin of tomatoes, beans, fresh veg, spices and bakes. We really try to supply people culturally so we have looked into how we can do that, not everyone wants to eat pasta everyday, so we try to make food more exciting to eat.

“These kind of donations are absolutely vital as we can’t carry on without them and most of the fundraising has been done by people off their own back which is really appreciated.”

Moy added: “It’s great to have raised this amount and the charity are delighted and anything helps.”

The artist now is now developing plans to auction other pieces in aid of Borders-based charities.