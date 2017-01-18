Animal Matters

It has never been easier to get yourself a Royal Python or a Bearded Dragon. The exotic pet industry has experienced significant growth in recent years through specialist retailers and online.

Many people buy an exotic pet without fully understanding its needs resulting in an increase of such animals needing rescue and re-homing. Exotic animals require specialist equipment and set-ups to provide the correct environment for them to thrive. Sadly they are often kept in the wrong conditions, leading to a shorter life – something that could be prevented by doing the correct research before getting a new exotic pet.

As with any new pet you need to choose one that will fit in to with your family - not everyone might welcome a new snake or tarantula in their living room! You need to think about what your new exotic pet will be fed on as some require specialist foods and supplements.

There are many things to think about when choosing your first exotic pet, and over the next three weeks we will be highlighting the main three exotics in the pet trade and will provide you with the care requirements each one needs. This will help you if you are looking to get your first exotic pet or if you have many, you’ll learn a bit about each species.

Because of an increase in the number of exotic pets needing help, Borders Pet Rescue have started a trial to see how many actually need rescue and re-homing.

This trial is for the main three exotics: Bearded Dragons, Royal Pythons and Corn snakes to start with. If the demand is there we may look at increasing this to many other species that need our help.